CORRECTED-Greece's Piraeus Bank to absorb healthy part of cooperative lender

(Corrects capital requirement in paragraph 3 to 170 million euros, not 170 billion euros)

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank has agreed to absorb the healthy part of small cooperative lender Panellinia which failed to plug a capital gap, two banking sources told Reuters on Friday.

“The deal has closed, Piraeus agreed to take over the healthy part of Panellinia,” one of the bankers said, declining to be named.

Panellinia, whose shareholders include German cooperative lender DZ Bank, has not found investors to plug a capital need of about 170 million euros. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, Editing by Angeliki Koutantou)