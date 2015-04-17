Greece's Piraeus Bank takes over good part of cooperative lender Panellinia

ATHENS, April 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s Piraeus Bank has acquired the “good” part of small cooperative lender Panellinia, the country’s central bank and Piraeus said on Friday, confirming what bankers had told Reuters earlier in the day.

The Bank of Greece said it had acted with a view to safeguarding customer deposits and the interests of other credit institutions.

Panellinia, whose shareholders include German cooperative lender DZ Bank, has not found investors to plug a capital need to bring its capital adequacy in line with regulatory requirements. {ID:nL5N0XE0P6] (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by David Holmes)