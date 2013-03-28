FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Piraeus Bank posts 2012 loss on provisions
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 28, 2013 / 3:36 PM / in 5 years

Greece's Piraeus Bank posts 2012 loss on provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank on Thursday reported a full-year 2012 loss of 513 million euros compared to a loss of 6.6 billion a year earlier, hurt by provisions for impaired loans and higher funding costs.

Piraeus, which took over the healthy part of state ATEbank and French lender Societe Generale’s Greek unit Geniki last year, bought the Greek branches of Cypriot lenders Bank of Cyprus, Cyprus Popular and Hellenic Bank earlier this week.

Results were not directly comparable to 2011 as Piraeus included the good part of ATEbank and Geniki in its latest results.

The bank said total impairment charges reached 2.5 billion euros, of which 2.04 billion related to loans. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.