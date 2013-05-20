Greece's Piraeus Bank posts Q1 profit on accounting gain

ATHENS, May 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank on Monday reported sharply higher profit in the first quarter after booking an accounting gain for its acquisition of the Greek units of Cypriot banks.

The bank reported a net profit of 3.62 billion euros ($4.65 billion) compared to earnings of 46 million euros in the same period in 2012.

Piraeus said provisions for impaired loans rose to 506 million euros from 296 million euros in the same period last year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)