ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender Piraeus Bank on Wednesday remained profitable in the first half, helped by an accounting gain on its acquisition of Cypriot bank units.

Piraeus reported a net profit of 3.509 billion euros ($4.70 billion). Results include a one-off gain of 3.81 billion euros from the Cypriot takeover.

Provisions for impaired loans reached 1.054 billion euros.