Greece's Piraeus Bank posts first quarter loss, provisions weigh
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank posts first quarter loss, provisions weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, Piraeus Bank, reported a loss in the first quarter, dragged down by provisions for impaired loans.

Piraeus reported a wider-than-expected loss of 247 million euros ($336.3 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a loss of 210 million euros on average.

The bank said net interest income rose slightly to 479 million euros from 475 million in the last quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

