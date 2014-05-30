Greece's Piraeus Bank posts first quarter loss, provisions weigh

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, Piraeus Bank, reported a loss in the first quarter, dragged down by provisions for impaired loans.

Piraeus reported a wider-than-expected loss of 247 million euros ($336.3 million). Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a loss of 210 million euros on average.

The bank said net interest income rose slightly to 479 million euros from 475 million in the last quarter of 2013. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)