Greece's Piraeus Bank swings to loss in Q3 on bad loan provisions
November 25, 2014 / 3:36 PM / 3 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank swings to loss in Q3 on bad loan provisions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, Piraeus Bank, on Tuesday reported a loss in the third quarter after booking over 2 billion euros in charges for bad loanst.

Piraeus reported a net loss of 1.56 billion euros in the quarter, compared to a loss of 277 million euros in the year earlier period.

The bank booked 2.24 billion euros in provisions for impaired loans in the third quarter, compared to 476 million euros of impairments in the second quarter. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

