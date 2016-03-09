FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Piraeus Bank posts Q4 loss, bad debt provisions surge
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 9, 2016 / 3:43 PM / a year ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank posts Q4 loss, bad debt provisions surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 9 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender, swung to a loss in last year’s final quarter, hurt by provisions for impaired loans.

Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a loss of 1.238 billion euros ($1.36 billion) versus net profit of 495 million euros in the third quarter of 2015.

The group, with a current market value of 1.55 billion euros, said loan-loss provisions rose to 1.384 billion euros in October-to-December from 244 million in the third quarter.

Non-performing credit dropped to 39.5 percent of its loan book at the end of December from 40.5 percent in the third quarter. ($1 = 0.9108 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.