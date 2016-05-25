FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus Bank shrinks Q1 loss, bad debt provisions drop
May 25, 2016 / 2:36 PM / a year ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank shrinks Q1 loss, bad debt provisions drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 25 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank shrank its loss in the first quarter, helped by a sharp drop in provisions for impaired loans, Greece’s largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country’s bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a loss of 37 million euros ($41.17 million) after a net loss of 1.24 billion euros in the last quarter of 2015.

The group, with a current market value of 2.6 billion euros, said loan-loss provisions fell 79 percent quarter-on-quarter to 289 million euros in January-to-March from 1.38 billion in the fourth quarter.

Non-performing credit rose to 39.8 percent of its loan book at the end of March from 39.5 percent in last year’s final quarter. ($1 = 0.8987 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

