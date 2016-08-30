FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Greece's Piraeus Bank turns profitable in Q2, bad debt provisions drop
August 30, 2016

Greece's Piraeus Bank turns profitable in Q2, bad debt provisions drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank turned profitable in the second quarter, helped by lower provisions for impaired loans, Greece's largest lender by assets said on Wednesday.

Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by the country's bank rescue fund HFSF after its recapitalisation late last year, reported a net profit of 20 million euros ($22.31 million) after a net loss of 37 million euros in the first quarter.

The group, with a current market value of 1.14 billion euros, said loan-loss provisions fell 8.0 percent quarter-on-quarter to 265 million euros in April-to-June from 289 million in the first quarter.

Non-performing credit dropped to 39.2 percent of its loan book at the end of June from 39.8 percent in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8966 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
