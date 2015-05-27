UPDATE 1-Piraeus Bank's first-quarter loss narrows, bad loan provisions weigh

* Piraeus posts loss of 69 mln euros in Q1

By George Georgiopoulos

ATHENS, May 27 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank reported a sharp narrowing of losses in the first quarter but bad debt provisions continued to weigh on its bottom line as Greece dipped back into recession.

The country’s second-largest bank by assets on Wednesday reported a loss of 69 million euros ($75.2 million) from a 332 million euro loss in the final quarter of 2014.

Piraeus, majority owned by Greece’s HFSF bank rescue fund, said credit-loss provisions fell to 278 million euros in the January-to-March period, down 46 percent from 519 million euros in the fourth quarter.

Greek banks, hit hard by the country’s debt crisis, have faced more troubles in the past few months as Greece’s protracted talks with its creditors on a cash-for-reforms deal have triggered deposit outflows, squeezing liquidity.

The banks are still burdened with large problem loan portfolios and they continue to make bad debt provisions as unemployment has made it hard for borrowers to service their debts.

Piraeus Bank’s non-performing credit, loans in arrears for more than 90 days, rose slightly to 39 percent of its loan book at end-March from 38.8 percent in the fourth quarter.

Deposits fell by 8 billion euros, or 15 percent, to 46.5 billion euros in the first three months of the year, raising the group’s net loans-to-deposits ratio to 120 percent from 101 percent in December.

The drop in deposits and the lack of access to interbank repo markets led to increased borrowing from the domestic central bank. Total central bank borrowing, including funds borrowed from the European Central Bank, has doubled since the fourth quarter reaching 30.3 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.9182 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos. Editing by Jane Merriman)