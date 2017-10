ATHENS, April 4 (Reuters) - Greece’s No.2 lender Piraeus Bank said on Thursday it will raise up to 400 million euros through a privately placed share offering as part of its 7.3 billion euro recapitalisation, with existing shareholders partially waiving their rights.

The bank will hold a shareholders meeting on April 12. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)