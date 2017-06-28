ATHENS, June 28 Greece's largest lender Piraeus
Bank won shareholder approval at a meeting on
Wednesday for a reverse stock split to reduce the number of its
outstanding shares, which it hopes will improve their
tradeability.
The bank was forced to issue billions of new shares after
three rounds of recapitalisation in recent years to boost its
equity capital.
But with the share price trading in cents, transactions on
electronic platforms were becoming cumbersome, bank executives
said.
Piraeus shares were down 2.4 percent at 0.2070 euros on
Wednesday, underperforming the Athens bourse's banking index
which was losing 0.12 percent.
Shareholders approved a one-for-20 reverse split that will
reduce the bank's 8.73 billion outstanding shares to 466.6
million. The new par value will therefore increase from 0.3
euros to 6.0 euros.
"The move aims to facilitate the trading of the shares on
electronic platforms and improve the stock's marketability and
liquidity," Chief Executive Christos Megalou told shareholders.
Piraeus, which is 26.2 percent owned by Greece's bank rescue
fund HFSF, plans to slim down by selling wholly-owned
subsidiaries in Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Albania and the
Ukraine as part of its "Agenda 2020" plan to reduce its foreign
exposures.
Megalou said the group will aim to increase lending to 5.0
billion euros annually by 2020 from 2.0 billion euros last year
and improve its asset quality, which remains "the biggest
challenge facing all Greek banks".
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Elaine
Hardcastle)