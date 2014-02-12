FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

India's Piramal, Canada's CPPIB form $500 mln realty investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd has formed a strategic alliance with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) to provide rupee debt financing to residential projects in Indian cities, the company said on Wednesday.

Piramal and CPPIB will initially invest $250 million each in the venture, which will focus on providing project-level debt to local developers across Mumbai, Delhi region, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai markets, it said.

The diversified Piramal Group, which owns an 11 percent stake in Vodafone India Ltd -- the country’s second-biggest telecoms carrier, had launched its financial arm in 2011 with a focus on the real estate sector. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

