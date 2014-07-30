India's Piramal, Dutch APG join hands for $1 bln India infra investment

MUMBAI, July 30 (Reuters) - India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd has tied up with Dutch pension fund APG Asset Management to invest in rupee-denominated mezzanine instruments issued by Indian infrastructure companies, the two sides said on Wednesday.

They are targeting an investment of $1 billion over three years. Piramal and APG Asset Management have each initially committed $375 million for investments under the alliance, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)