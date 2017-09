Aug 6 (Reuters) - India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd said it has received U.S. regulatory approval to initiate phase I clinical trials for its new drug indicated for lowering lipid and diabetes treatment.

The P7435 molecule has shown significant reduction in triglycerides, blood glucose and insulin levels in pre-clinical studies, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Its phase I trials will start soon in the United States, it said.