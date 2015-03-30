India's Piramal arm offers $192 mln in financing for Omkar project

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Piramal Fund Management, a unit of India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd, said on Monday it would provide 12 billion rupees (about $192 million) in financing for a luxury residential complex in central Mumbai being developed by Omkar Group.

About 4 billion rupees will be used to refinance existing debt, while the rest will be provided over the next two years, Piramal said in a statement.

The project, comprising three high-rise towers spread over 9 acres, will be completed by the end of 2017, it said.