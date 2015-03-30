FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's Piramal arm offers $192 mln in financing for Omkar project
March 30, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

India's Piramal arm offers $192 mln in financing for Omkar project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Piramal Fund Management, a unit of India’s Piramal Enterprises Ltd, said on Monday it would provide 12 billion rupees (about $192 million) in financing for a luxury residential complex in central Mumbai being developed by Omkar Group.

About 4 billion rupees will be used to refinance existing debt, while the rest will be provided over the next two years, Piramal said in a statement.

The project, comprising three high-rise towers spread over 9 acres, will be completed by the end of 2017, it said.

$1 = 62.6400 Indian rupees Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

