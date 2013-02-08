FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirates kidnap three cargo ship crew in Gulf of Guinea
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 8, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

Pirates kidnap three cargo ship crew in Gulf of Guinea

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Pirates have attacked a British-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Guinea, taking three crew members hostage, the vessel’s owner said.

The UK-flagged ship Esther C was boarded on Thursday by pirates who stole some property, took the seamen then left, said Isle of Wight-based Carisbrooke Shipping in a statement.

Russia’s foreign ministry said two of its citizens were among the hostages taken between the Cameroonian port of Douala and the port of Malabo in Equatorial Guinea.

Armed hijackings have been on the rise in West Africa’s Gulf of Guinea, an increasingly important source of oil, cocoa and metals for world markets.

Armed gangs have typically targeted oil tankers and attacks on cargo ships are rarer.

Carisbrooke said the remaining nine crew members on board were safe and well and the ship had continued its journey.

Earlier this week a Luxembourg-flagged, French-owned petroleum products tanker hijacked off Ivory Coast was released with its crew of 17 safe.

Many Gulf of Guinea pirate groups are offshoots of militant organisations that once operated in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta but have since signed an amnesty agreement with the government. (Reporting by Jonathan Saul in London and Alissa De Carbonnel in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.