FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sports Direct, Sainsbury, M&S feel shareholder adviser group ire
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
July 2, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Sports Direct, Sainsbury, M&S feel shareholder adviser group ire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A leading advisor to institutional investors has said it backs ‘oppose’ votes on pay and other issues at leading UK retailers Sports Direct, Marks & Spencer and J Sainsbury.

Pensions and Investment Research Consultants (PIRC), which advises investors with more than 1.5 trillion pounds in investments, is just the latest group to oppose a planned share bonus scheme at Sports Direct.

PIRC said while there were some positive elements of the planned scheme, it was concerned that the failure to include an individual limit on the scale of the potential award under the scheme could lead to it being excessive.

At Marks & Spencer, PIRC said it backed an ‘oppose’ vote on the company’s executive pay plans. Among its reasons were that the long-term incentive plans put forward by the company were not sufficiently long-term in nature.

It also called for an ‘oppose’ vote at food retailer Sainsbury as, among other reasons, it considered the maximum potential payout to the company’s chief executive to be excessive.

“The ratio of CEO pay compared to average employee pay is considered particularly high has been estimated by PIRC at approximately 136:1,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.