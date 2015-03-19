FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Piraeus Bank reports fourth quarter loss, bad loans weigh
March 19, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Piraeus Bank reports fourth quarter loss, bad loans weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 19 (Reuters) - Piraeus Bank, Greece’s second-largest lender by assets, on Thursday reported a loss of 332 million euros ($354 million) in the fourth quarter as bad loans continued to weigh on results.

The bank took credit-loss provisions of 519 million euros in the October-to-December period, down from 2.24 billion euros in the third quarter, when it reported a 1.56 billion euro loss.

Greek banks, already hit hard by the country’s debt crisis, have suffered further in recent months as rising political tensions and fears of a Greek euro exit prompt savers to pull deposits and squeeze liquidity. Deposits fell by 6.9 billion euros in the first two months of the year, the bank said.

Piraeus said non-performing loans dropped slightly to 38.8 percent of its book from 39 percent in the third quarter. (1 US dollar = 0.9376 euro) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)

