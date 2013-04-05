FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli delays 2013-2017 business plan presentation, confirms 2013 targets
April 5, 2013 / 6:21 PM / 4 years ago

Pirelli delays 2013-2017 business plan presentation, confirms 2013 targets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, said on Friday it delayed the presentation of a 2013-2017 business plan to November from May 8, and confirmed its 2013 targets.

“The decision was taken to provide better visibility” on the business scenario and prepare “medium-to-long term forecasts,” the company said.

Pirelli said that the weak European economy was hurting demand for all tyre segments, including premium tyres. Pirelli’s focus on building its premium tyre segment has helped it to protect its margins despite a recession in most of Europe.

Unemployment is at a record high of 12 percent in Europe.

European car sales shrank again in March, threatening more losses for carmakers in the region after a dismal 2012. In Germany, Europe’s biggest car market, new car sales plunged about 17 percent.

The Italian company said March 11 it sees earnings before interest and taxes, or EBIT, at between 810 million and 850 million euros ($1.11 billion) this year, in line with the 819.9 million euros before restructuring costs it earned in 2012.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
