Pirelli to reach 2014 targets despite weaker Russian outlook-CEO

MILAN, May 7 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli will reach its full-year targets despite a weaker than expected outlook for the Russian market, Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Wednesday.

“We expect a better environment in Europe to compensate for a slightly worse outlook in Russia and Latin America,” he said during a conference call on first quarter results.

The world’s fifth-largest tyremaker reported a 12.6 percent increase in its quarterly operating profit.