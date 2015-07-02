FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina wins EU approval for $7.9 bln Pirelli buy
July 2, 2015 / 9:30 AM / 2 years ago

ChemChina wins EU approval for $7.9 bln Pirelli buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 2 (Reuters) - China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has secured European Union antitrust approval for its 7.1-billion-euro ($7.86 billion) bid for Italian tyre maker Pirelli, creating a global leader with a 10 percent market share.

The European Commission gave the green light on Wednesday, according to a filing on the EU executive’s website.

ChemChina unit China National Tire & Rubber will set up a joint venture to acquire a 26.2 percent stake from Italian holding firm Camfin and then make a mandatory takeover bid for the rest of Pirelli.

Larger rivals include France’s Michelin and Germany’s Continental.

$1 = 0.9031 euros Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
