ChemChina signs deal to buy 1.6 pct of Pirelli held by Edizione
April 13, 2015 / 5:11 PM / 2 years ago

ChemChina signs deal to buy 1.6 pct of Pirelli held by Edizione

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) said on Monday it had signed an agreement to buy a 1.574 percent stake in Italian tyre maker Pirelli held by Edizione Srl.

Last month ChemChina agreed to buy into the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($7.7 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese hands.

ChemChina now has more than 30 percent of Pirelli’s ordinary shares under contract, the company said in a statement.

Monday’s agreement also contemplates the sale of exchangeable shares representing 3.034 percent of Pirelli’s share capital, indirectly held by Edizione through Schematrentaquattro SpA, ChemChina added in the statement. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

