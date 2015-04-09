FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli says ChemChina deal bulletproof but counterbid possible
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

Pirelli says ChemChina deal bulletproof but counterbid possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 9 (Reuters) - A counterbid for Pirelli that would rival a buyout offer from China National Chemical Corp is always a possibility, but the terms of the Chinese deal are bulletproof, the Italian tyremaker’s CEO, Marco Tronchetti Provera, said on Thursday.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) has agreed to buy into the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker in a 7.3 billion-euro ($8 billion) deal that will put the 143-year-old Italian company in Chinese hands.

Tronchetti Provera was speaking during a parliamentary hearing. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.