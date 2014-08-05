FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli confirms 2014 guidance after H1 EBIT rises
August 5, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Pirelli confirms 2014 guidance after H1 EBIT rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, confirmed its full-year targets on Tuesday after reporting a 12.6 percent increase in first-half operating profit, boosted by strong growth in its premium tyre division.

The Italian company, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars, and Formula 1 racers, said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) in the January-June period rose to 426.2 million euros ($570 million) thanks to its focus on more expensive products and a gradual rebound in the European economy.

Analysts were expecting a 411 million euro operating profit, according to a consensus provided by the company on its website.

Revenues in the six month period fell 3.3 percent on the back of currency swings to 2.987 billion euros, compared with an analyst consensus of 2.989 billion euros.

The company expects to report sales of 6.2 billion euros this year and an EBIT after restructuring costs of 850 million euros. ($1 = 0.7481 Euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

