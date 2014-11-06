FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli trims FY sales guidance on weaker Latam, Russia
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 6, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Pirelli trims FY sales guidance on weaker Latam, Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, on Thursday reported a 9 percent rise in its January-September operating profit, matching expectations, but slightly lowered its full-year revenue guidance on weak Latin America and Russia.

The company confirmed its target for 2014 profit.

Pirelli, whose tyres equip motorcycles, cars and Formula 1 racers, said nine-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 9 percent to 629.7 million euros ($782 million), in line with an analysts consensus provided by the company, helped by its focus on more expensive products, lower raw material costs, a better price mix and efficiency measures.

Nine-month revenues fell 1.3 percent to 4.53 billion euros, compared with an analyst consensus of 4.5 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.8057 euro) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.