Pirelli, Rosneft seek partner for synthetic rubber deal

MILAN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli and Russia’s Rosneft are looking for a technology partner to advance an agreement signed last May for the production and supply of synthetic rubber in Nakhodka.

Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding, Rosneft and the new partner, which will be identified within three months, will look for ways to jointly produce synthetic rubber in Nakhodka, while Pirelli will assist in related research and development activities, Pirelli said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement also allows Pirelli to possibly enter into a long-term deal to purchase the rubber that will be produced, it added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak)