September 30, 2014 / 10:51 AM / 3 years ago

Pirelli CEO says confirms overall 2014 financial targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli is on track to meet its overall financial targets for this year, Chairman and Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Tuesday.

“In certain areas the growth is faster, in others slower ... (but) overall our activities confirm our targets for the full year,” Tronchetti Provera said on the sidelines of an event in Milan.

The stock rose slightly after the news and was up 0.74 percent at 10.95 euros by 1048 GMT.

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za

