Pirelli sets up jv with Indonesia's Astra

MILAN, April 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli said on Tuesday it had agreed to set up a joint venture with Indonesia’s leading automotive components maker PT Astra Otoparts TBK to build a motorcycle tyre factory in Indonesia.

The joint venture, which will give Pirelli a foothold in the Asian area’s biggest economy, will see Pirelli hold 60 percent of the capital while Astra will hold the remaining part.

The venture will invest $120 million between 2012 and 2014, Pirelli and Astra said in a joint statement.

When the factory is fully operational it will account for about 25 percent of Pirelli’s worldwide moto production. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)