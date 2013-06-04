FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli chairman in talks with fund, banks for Camfin investment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Pirelli chairman in talks with fund, banks for Camfin investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Tuesday he is in talks with a private equity fund and two Italian banks to invest in Camfin, the holding through which he controls the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker.

Further details will be released in upcoming statements, said a Tronchetti holding company in a statement.

The investment by private equity fund Clessidra, UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo will lead to a “restructuring of the group’s control structure.”

The investment “may also follow” the end of the strategic partnership between Tronchetti Provera and Malacalza Investimenti, the statement said.

“An agreement would certainly be positive for (Pirelli‘s) governance, through a simplification of the corporate holding structure,” said analyst Stefano Vulpiani in a research note from ICBPI.

Reporting by Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.