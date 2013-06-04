FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli head reaches accord over ownership reshape - source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 4, 2013 / 4:51 PM / in 4 years

Pirelli head reaches accord over ownership reshape - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - The head of Pirelli has reached a draft agreement with the Malacalza family to reshape the ownership structure of the Italian tyremaker, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The agreement reached between Marco Tronchetti Provera and the Malacalzas will see the Genoa-based family leave Pirelli holding companies GPI and Camfin, the source said.

The Malacalzas will hold around 7 percent of Pirelli, the source said.

Tronchetti controls the world’s No.5 tyre maker through stakes in a set of cascading holding companies including GPI and Camfin.

The source said Tronchetti Provera would remain in control of managing Pirelli.

It was not possible to reach Camfin for a comment while the Malacalza family was not immediately available for a comment.

Reporting By Paola Arosio, writing by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.