UPDATE 2-Pirelli boss reaches deal to retain control -source

* Deal leaves Tronchetti Provera in charge of Pirelli

* Agreement follows months of infighting

* Market speculates about friendly takeover of Camfin (Recasts with Pirelli chief retaining leadership, changes byline)

By Paola Arosio

MILAN, June 4 (Reuters) - The head of Pirelli has secured his grip on the Italian tire maker by negotiating the exit from Pirelli’s controlling company of rival stakeholder Malacalza Investimenti, a source familiar with the issue told Reuters on Tuesday.

Under the agreement, the Genoa-based Malacalza family has agreed to swap its shares in two Pirelli interlocked controlling companies in exchange for a direct stake of around 7 percent in the tire maker.

The deal marks a turning point after lengthy public wrangling between the Pirelli chief, Marco Tronchetti Provera, and Malacalza Investimenti, the two largest investors in Camfin , the holding company that controls Pirelli.

Tronchetti Provera controls the world’s No. 5 tire maker through stakes in a chain of holding companies, enabling him to hold sway over Pirelli with a very small equity investment.

“Marco Tronchetti Provera will maintain management of Pirelli. The deal fully satisfies both sides,” the source said.

It was not immediately possible to reach Camfin or the Malacalza family for a comment.

Malacalza Investimenti, a holding company owned by the family of steel-trading moguls, bought 12.1 percent of Camfin in 2009 as an investment. The family fell out with Tronchetti Provera last year over how to repay Camfin’s hefty debt.

The deal will see the family convert its shares in Camfin and another holding, GPI, into Pirelli stock, the source said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Tronchetti Provera said private equity fund Clessidra and banks UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo were in talks over an investment in Camfin that would lead to changes in the group’s complex control chain.

He said their investment would follow once the strategic partnership between him and Malacalza Investimenti was ended.

Shares in Pirelli ended down 0.34 percent at 8.91 euros, while Camfin shares were up 0.12 percent at 0.86 euros.

The market has been wagering for several months that Tronchetti Provera and a set of financial backers would launch a bid for Camfin, which has a market value of about 670 million euros ($872.98 million).

The divorce with Malacalza Investimenti will enable the Pirelli chairman to focus all his energies on further improving the group’s industrial performance.

Like other companies, Pirelli is struggling with shrinking revenues in Europe because of a long and bitter recession. (Additional reporting by Jennifer Clark and Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sophie Walker and John Wallace)