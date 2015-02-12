Pirelli continues search for truck business partner in Asia

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli is continuing its search for a partner in Asia for its truck business and hopes to “start the process” with some possible players this year, Chairman and CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Thursday.

“We continue to keep the contacts we have started more than a year ago... and we hope that in 2015 we will be able to start the process with some of the players we are in touch with,” Tronchetti Provera told analysts in a conference call without elaborating.

He also confirmed the company’s policy to distribute around 40 percent of net profit to shareholders. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)