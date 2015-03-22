FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ChemChina set to close deal on Pirelli buyout-sources
March 22, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

ChemChina set to close deal on Pirelli buyout-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) and the shareholders of Pirelli were putting the final touches on a deal that will trigger a 7 billion euro ($7.5 billion) buyout of the Italian tyre company, four sources close to the matter said on Sunday.

ChemChina and Pirelli’s shareholders have been in negotiations to set up a new company to buy a holding called Camfin, which owns 26 percent of Pirelli and is currently 50 percent owned by Russia’s Rosneft.

An announcement could come later on Sunday or on Monday, two of the sources said.

Under the deal, which would be the latest in a string of Chinese investments in large Italian companies, ChemChina would hold a majority stake in the new company, and become the biggest single shareholder in Pirelli. According to two of the sources, it could have up to 65 percent stake in the new vehicle.

Without identifying the possible buyer, Camfin said on Friday it was in talks with an international industrial group to sell its Pirelli stake at 15 euros per share, valuing the tyre group at 7.1 billion euros.

It said the stake would be transferred to a vehicle controlled by the new partner, after which a takeover offer for the rest the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker would ensue.

ChemChina and Pirelli were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
