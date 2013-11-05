Pirelli cuts 2013 guidance as strong euro, Russia weigh

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker, cut its full year operating profit target on Tuesday as a strong euro weighed on revenue from Latin America, the group’s largest market.

Pirelli said that “changes in the outlook in the tyre market in Russia,” where the group has invested heavily, will also cut into full-year results.

The group said it expected an operating profit of around 790 million euros ($1.06 billion) for the full year, in line with analysts expectations, from a previous forecast of 810 million euros.

It also cut its full-year revenue target to 6.2 billion euros, from a previous 6.3 billion-6.35 billion euros range.

It said net profit in the third quarter was 108 million euros, higher than analysts’ forecasts of 101.4 million euros. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Isla Binnie)