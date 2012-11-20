FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli holding says in exclusive talks with funds
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2012 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

Pirelli holding says in exclusive talks with funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Two Italian private equity funds are in exclusive talks over a possible financial and business partnership with a holding company that indirectly controls tyremaker Pirelli, the companies said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

A deal would enable Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera to pay back debt and keep control of the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker.

Confirming earlier media reports, MTP Sapa holding, Investindustrial and Clessidra said talks would continue until Dec. 15. They said no agreement had yet been reached.

Tronchetti Provera controls the tyremaker through a complex structure involving three interlocking holding companies: MTP Sapa, GPI, and the Milan-listed Camfin. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio, editing by Emilio Parodi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.