Pirelli controlling shareholder GPI to consider capital increase

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli’s controlling shareholder GPI said in a statement on Wednesday it may consider a capital increase of 45 million euros, which it needs to repay around 41 million euros of bank debt expiring in November 2012.

GPI’s board approved a suggestion from GPI Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera to ask for an expert opinion on plans of Camfin, the holding company through which GPI controls Pirelli, to issue a bond convertible into Pirelli shares. Camfin said on August 29 it intended to issue a convertible bond to refinance around 140 million euros of bank debt maturing by year-end. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)