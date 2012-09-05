FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli controlling shareholder GPI to consider capital increase
September 5, 2012 / 5:06 PM / 5 years ago

Pirelli controlling shareholder GPI to consider capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli’s controlling shareholder GPI said in a statement on Wednesday it may consider a capital increase of 45 million euros, which it needs to repay around 41 million euros of bank debt expiring in November 2012.

GPI’s board approved a suggestion from GPI Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera to ask for an expert opinion on plans of Camfin, the holding company through which GPI controls Pirelli, to issue a bond convertible into Pirelli shares. Camfin said on August 29 it intended to issue a convertible bond to refinance around 140 million euros of bank debt maturing by year-end. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
