Pirelli raises 2012 debt goal, cuts sales forecast
#Credit Markets
November 12, 2012 / 5:11 PM / in 5 years

Pirelli raises 2012 debt goal, cuts sales forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli said on Monday it had raised its net debt target and trimmed its revenue forecast for 2012 because of lower volumes in Europe.

In a statement Pirelli also said its operating profits for the full year will be around 800 million euros compared to a previous target of at least 800 million euros.

Pirelli, headed by Marco Tronchetti Provera who controls the company through a web of holdings, trimmed its full-year revenue target to 6.15 billion euros from a previous 6.4 billion euros, taking into account a fall in total volumes of 5.0-5.5 percent.

It upped its net debt forecast to equal to or above 1.2 billion euros from a July 26 forecast of less than 1.1 billion euros.

Net profits in the first nine months rose 22.7 percent to 308.3 million euros. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)

