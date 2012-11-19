FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli holding deal with funds seen in coming days - sources
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2012 / 12:50 PM / 5 years ago

Pirelli holding deal with funds seen in coming days - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Two Italian private equity funds expect to conclude talks to invest in a holding company that indirectly controls Pirelli, people familiar with the situation said on Monday.

The funds, Investindustrial and Clessidra, would invest 40-60 million euros in Tronchetti Provera’s family holding MTP Sapa.

The financing would enable Pirelli Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera to pay back debt, thereby keeping control of Pirelli, the world’s fifth-largest tyremaker with a market capitalization of 3.96 billion euros.

Pirelli chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera controls the tyremaker through a complex structure involving three interlocking holding companies - MTP Sapa, GPI, and the Milan-listed Camfin.

The accord calls for the creation of a new holding in which MTP Sapa has 70 percent and the funds have the remaining 30 percent stake.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing Jennifer Clark

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.