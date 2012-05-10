Pirelli trim full-year target amid tyre slowdown

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli scaled back its full-year sales targets and investment plan slightly amid a “general slowdown for demand in tyres,” even as sales and profits rose in the quarter from a year ago, it said on Thursday.

Total 2012 revenue is now seen at 6.45 billion euros, up 14 percent from 5.65 billion euros in 2011 but lower than Pirelli’s previous target of 6.6 billion euros. Investment will fall to 500 million euro from a previous target of about 560 million euro.

It said net profit was 125.3 million euros, up 54 percent compared to 81.4 million the same period the year before. Revenue was 1.55 billion euros.

Both were bolstered by strong demand in emerging markets and the company’s focus on the premium tyre segment.

Separately, the company said Pirelli & C. SpA Managing Director and Chief Executive of Pirelli Tyre Francesco Gori is stepping down from his position.

He has a non-competitive agreement lasting for three years from the date of his departure. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)