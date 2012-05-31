FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli to invest 300 mln dollars in Mexico to 2015
May 31, 2012 / 4:16 PM / 5 years ago

Pirelli to invest 300 mln dollars in Mexico to 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 31 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli , the world’s fifth-largest, said on Thursday it opened its first factory in Mexico, and that it will invest $300 million there up to 2015.

The new factory is the group’s 22nd plant. It has an annual output of 400,000 units, and will produce mainly premium and high performance tyres. The company said it could invest an additional $100 million in Mexico by 2017.

The investment is part of Pirelli’s larger goal of achieving world leadership in the premium tyre segment in 2015. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

