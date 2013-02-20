FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pirelli, Clean Diesel Technologies in emissions control JV
February 20, 2013

Pirelli, Clean Diesel Technologies in emissions control JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Italian tyre maker Pirelli and Clean Diesel Technologies said on Wednesday they plan to team up to sell pollution control systems for gasoline and diesel engines starting in March 2013.

The two companies will set up a joint venture called Eco Emission Enterprise based in Milan to sell their products in Europe and in the CIS countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, a unit of Pirelli will supply its silicon carbon substrate particle filters to the joint venture, and Clean Diesel Techncology will supply its own vehicle emission control products.

