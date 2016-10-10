REFILE-Pirelli working on early re-listing in 2018 - CEO

(Adds Italy code)

MILAN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli is working on bringing forward plans to relist on the Italian stock market, the group's Chief Executive Marco Tronchetti Provera said on Monday on the sidelines of a conference.

* Pirelli was delisted from the Milan stock market last year after its acquisition by China National Chemical Corp.

* Tronchetti Provera said at that time that a 2019 relisting of Pirelli was part of the deal with Chemchina

* "we are working in the direction" of listing the company in 2018, Tronchetti Provera said on the sidelines of a conference on Monday

* The CEO also said Pirelli was not interested in becoming a shareholder of Formula 1, the ownership of which will go to Liberty Media in the first quarter of next year (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach, writing by Stephen Jewkes)