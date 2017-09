MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - The board of Camfin, the holding company which controls Italian tyre maker Pirelli, will meet on Friday evening to discuss a possible offer by China National Chemical Corporation, a source said on Friday.

Three sources said earlier on Friday state-controlled ChemChina was discussing a strategic alliance with the shareholders of Camfin. (Reporting by Paola Arosio; writing Francesca Landini)