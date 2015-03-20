FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 20, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Pirelli key shareholder in talks to sell stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 20 (Reuters) - Camfin, the main shareholder of Pirelli, said on Friday talks were under way with an international industrial partner to sell its stake in the Italian tyre company.

Camfin said the deal envisaged the transfer of the whole of its stake in Pirelli to a new company controlled by the international partner at a price of 15 euros per share.

At the same time Camfin would buy a stake in the new company, it said.

Once the transfer of the stake is completed, a takeover bid will be launched on the rest of the shares in Pirelli.

In a separate statement Pirelli said it had not so far received any formal notification about the launch of any takeover bid. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
