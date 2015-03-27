FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy won't intervene in Pirelli deal with ChemChina - minister
March 27, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Italy won't intervene in Pirelli deal with ChemChina - minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - The Italian government cannot intervene in ChemChina’s takeover of Italian tyre maker Pirelli and believes the deal agreed on Sunday ensures that key management positions and know-how remain in Italy, Industry Minister Federica Guidi said.

“China Chemical’s entry into the share capital of Pirelli is a deal made by a private company and therefore the government has no place intervening,” Guidi said in a statement on Friday.

State-owned China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) is to buy the world’s fifth-largest tyre maker in deal worth more than 7 billion euros that will put the Italian industrial icon in Chinese hands. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

