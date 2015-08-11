FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-ChemChina, Camfin to launch tender offer for rest of Pirelli
August 11, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-ChemChina, Camfin to launch tender offer for rest of Pirelli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say tender offer has yet to be launched)

MILAN, Aug 11 (Reuters) - An investment vehicle controlled by China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) will launch a mandatory tender offer for the remaining shares in Pirelli after on Tuesday taking control of the Italian tyremaker through a deal struck in March.

The tender offer will be launched by Marco Polo Industrial Holding, a company or newco created to facilitate the Chinese takeover in which ChemChina holds a 65 percent stake, at 15 euros per share, Marco Polo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The newco has also decided to launch a voluntary tender offer on Pirelli’s savings shares. Its plan is to buy all of Pirelli’s share capital and de-list the tyremaker from Milan’s stock market. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by David Holmes)

