FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chemchina unit agrees buyout of Italian tyre maker Pirelli
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 22, 2015 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chemchina unit agrees buyout of Italian tyre maker Pirelli

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) -

* Chemchina unit China National Tire & Rubber Co says has signed binding deal with Camfin for long term industrial partnership over Pirelli

* Chemchina unit says deal includes purchase of Camfin’s 26.2 percent stake in Pirelli

* Chemchina unit says to set up new vehicle with Camfin and launch mandatory buyout bid on remaining Pirelli ordinary shares at 15 euros each

* Chemchina unit says Pirelli to pay 2014 dividend before buyout bid

* Chemchina unit says sees deal completed by summer 2015

* Chemchina unit says aims to delist Pirelli from Milan bourse after buyout

* Chemchina unit says will not have less than 50.1 percent of new company inderectly controlling Pirelli

* Chemchina unit says deal with Camfin will envisages new listing of Pirelli within 4 years

* Chemchina unit says Pirelli chairman Tronchetti Provera to remain in charge of management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.