FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pirelli says vice chairman Malacalza quits
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2013 / 7:47 PM / in 4 years

Pirelli says vice chairman Malacalza quits

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Pirelli said on Friday its vice chairman and board director Vittorio Malacalza had resigned over disagreements about how the Italian tyre maker takes strategic decisions.

In a statement, Pirelli said Malacalza had expressed discord over the approval given by Pirelli to a relaunch plan of Italian real estate company Prelios.

Malacalza is minority shareholder in Camfin, a holding company controlled by businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera that is the main investor in both Pirelli and Prelios.

Tronchetti Provera is chairman and CEO of Pirelli. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.