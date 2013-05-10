Pirelli says vice chairman Malacalza quits

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - Pirelli said on Friday its vice chairman and board director Vittorio Malacalza had resigned over disagreements about how the Italian tyre maker takes strategic decisions.

In a statement, Pirelli said Malacalza had expressed discord over the approval given by Pirelli to a relaunch plan of Italian real estate company Prelios.

Malacalza is minority shareholder in Camfin, a holding company controlled by businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera that is the main investor in both Pirelli and Prelios.

Tronchetti Provera is chairman and CEO of Pirelli. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni; Editing by David Gregorio)